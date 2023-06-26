Latest
Bring It On

By
|
June 26, 2023 11:02 a.m.
THE BACKCHANNEL
FREE EDITION
With the news that Kevin McCarthy has now switched his focus to impeaching Merrick Garland, I’d draw your attention to last week’s piece on learning to love impeachment.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
