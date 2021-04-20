Brian Sicknick and the Modalities of Brainstem Strokes

A very interesting backgrounder from TPM Reader AH on the specifics of the kind of stroke that killed Brian Sicknick …

Hi, Josh! This is a topic I really do know something about – I am consulted to see several patients for stroke every day. The news about Brian Sicknick having died from a brainstem stroke is a bit of a surprise to me, because they are uncommon in general, and for a young, healthy guy to have one raises my eyebrows. To die from one is less surprising – these are the most, or maybe tied for the most lethal strokes you could possibly have.