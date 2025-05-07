Latest
6 hours ago
Trump’s NIH Axed Research Grants Even After a Judge Blocked the Cuts, Internal Records Show
1 day ago
Another Judge Finds Trump Did Not Validly Invoke Alien Enemies Act Against Alleged Gang
1 day ago
While His Admin Delights In The Culture Wars, Trump Tiptoes Around Abortion. At Least For Now.
2 days ago
President Trump’s Media Company Is Offering Movies About ‘Lizard People’ And Other Wild Conspiracy Theories 

Breaking: Griffin Concedes To Riggs In NC Supreme Court Race

By
|
May 7, 2025 10:43 a.m.
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

There it is.

Six months after Election Day, Republican challenger Jefferson Griffin has conceded the North Carolina Supreme Court race to Democratic incumbent Allison Riggs.

Griffin’s concession comes two days after a federal judge rejected his bid to throw out thousands of ballots and ordered the State Election Board to certify Riggs as the winner. Rather than appeal that decision, Griffin conceded.

The race was reminiscent of the never-ending 2008 Senate race between Norm Coleman and Al Franken in Minnesota, except Griffin’s claims were more radical. At one point, he had sought to exclude more than 60,000 ballots that had already been cast and counted.

Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
David Kurtz (@TPM_dk)  is TPM's editor at large. Signal: davidkurtz.88 Proton: davidmkurtz@proton.me
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Editors' Blog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Deputy Editor:
Editor-at-Large:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Contributing Editor:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher & Digital Producer:
Senior Developer:
Senior Designer: