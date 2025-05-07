Breaking: Griffin Concedes To Riggs In NC Supreme Court Race

There it is.

Six months after Election Day, Republican challenger Jefferson Griffin has conceded the North Carolina Supreme Court race to Democratic incumbent Allison Riggs.

Griffin’s concession comes two days after a federal judge rejected his bid to throw out thousands of ballots and ordered the State Election Board to certify Riggs as the winner. Rather than appeal that decision, Griffin conceded.

The race was reminiscent of the never-ending 2008 Senate race between Norm Coleman and Al Franken in Minnesota, except Griffin’s claims were more radical. At one point, he had sought to exclude more than 60,000 ballots that had already been cast and counted.