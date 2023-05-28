Latest
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen speaks in Washington, Wednesday, June 14, 2017, to announce the Federal Open Market Committee decision on interest rates following a two-day meeting. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Yellen Updates X-Date, Says US Will Hit The Debt Limit On June 5
House Freedom Caucus Demand Yellen 'Show Her Math' On June 1 X-Date Amid Talk Of Possible 'Deal'
Will A Storm Of AI-Generated Misinfo Flood The 2024 Election? A Few Dems Seek To Get Ahead Of It
Texas House Committee Wants Paxton Impeached

May 27, 2023 8:42 p.m.
THE BACKCHANNEL
Bloomberg News is reporting that Biden and McCarthy have a deal.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
