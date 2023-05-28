Bloomberg News is reporting that Biden and McCarthy have a deal.
1 day agoYellen Updates X-Date, Says US Will Hit The Debt Limit On June 5
1 day agoHouse Freedom Caucus Demand Yellen ‘Show Her Math’ On June 1 X-Date Amid Talk Of Possible ‘Deal’
2 days agoWill A Storm Of AI-Generated Misinfo Flood The 2024 Election? A Few Dems Seek To Get Ahead Of It
2 days agoTexas House Committee Wants Paxton Impeached
|May 27, 2023 6:35 p.m.
The Texas State House impeached Attorney General Ken Paxton by an overwhelming vote of 121-23. Under Texas state law Paxton…
|May 27, 2023 3:32 p.m.
If you want to fully nerd out, here’s the link to the live feed of the Ken Paxton impeachment. This…
|May 26, 2023 10:49 p.m.
As I’ve noted in running posts over the last day or so, there’s still no deal. So we need to…