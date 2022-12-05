Latest
5 hours ago
Manhattan DA’s Case Against Trump Heats Up After Stalling Out
6 hours ago
Giuliani Dissembles And Defends 2020 Plots As He Fights To Keep DC Law License
13 hours ago
McCarthy Finally Pulls Slim-Majority Card To Get MAGA Holdouts In Line
3 days ago
The Cold War Legacy Lurking in US Groundwater

Breaking

By
|
December 5, 2022 5:26 p.m.

Former Miami Congressman David Rivera (R-FL) arrested on federal charges tied to a consulting contract with a Venezuelan oil company. The charges contained in the indictment are yet to be unsealed.

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Edblog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: