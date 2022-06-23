Latest
June 23, 2022 1:09 p.m.

ABC is reporting that federal agents searched former Trump DOJ official Jeffrey Clark’s home yesterday morning.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
