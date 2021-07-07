International news orgs reporting that the President of Haiti, Jovenel Moïse, was assassinated overnight in an attack on his private residence.
This is a developing story.
With the rising demands on the right to release or drop charges against the Jan. 6th insurrectionists and seek retribution…
Following the July 4th holiday weekend, President Biden has one item on his public agenda today: a speech addressing COVID-19…
Yesterday I noted ex-President Trump’s vainglorious recital of events at his two recent rallies in Ohio and Florida. But there…