Boom! Feinstein Gets on Board

That was quick. Yesterday, Sen. Feinstein’s staff refused to commit to changing the filibuster rules to pass a Roe law in response to questions from The San Francisco Chronicle. TPM’s Kate Riga followed up with her office earlier today and Feinstein has now changed her position. This afternoon she released a statement committing to suspending the filibuster rules to pass a Roe law.
TPM Staff
July 11, 2022 11:22 a.m.
