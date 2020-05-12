Blast from the Paul Family Wingnut Past

Senator Rand Paul said a short while ago that all the public health interventions New York City ended up taking probably didn’t make any difference in the outcome of the epidemic – a completely ignorant statement that flies in the face of over 150 years of modern public health work more and arguably thousands of years of human history. He harnesses the facts of public health to the shibboleths of his libertarian ideology: “A lot of what happens with the virus is independent of what government does.”

Whenever Paul says nonsensical stuff like this I’m reminded that he either could not or would not get board certified in his area of medical specialty – ophthalmology – and instead created his own mail order professional certification organization to accredit himself. He’s the story, from a decade ago.