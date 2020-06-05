Big Jobs News

Very unexpected jobs news this morning. According to the BLS report out this morning, the economy added 2.5 million jobs in May and the unemployment rate actually ticked down slightly to 13.3%. That’s of course mind-boggling high by any normal standard. But I don’t think anyone expected it to be falling. It’s hard to say what the consensus was but many were expecting that unemployment would at least briefly be over 20%.

Introducing The TPM Journalism Fund: A New Way To Support TPM We're launching the TPM Journalism Fund as an additional way for readers and members to support TPM. Every dollar contributed goes toward: -Hiring More Journalists

-Providing free memberships to those who cannot afford them

-Supporting independent, non-corporate journalism CONTRIBUTE Learn More Are you experiencing financial hardship?

Apply for a free community-supported membership Are you a student?

Apply for a free student membership