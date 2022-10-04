Latest
Better Late Than Never?

By
|
October 4, 2022 2:31 p.m.

I’ve heard directly and indirectly over the last couple days from various campaigns , strategists, pols that abortion rights is the issue Democrats need to close on, how they’re shifting this or shifting that. Is it too late? I’m not sure. Of course, it’s not like abortion hasn’t figured prominently in this election cycle. But it certainly hasn’t been placed at the center of the campaign as it could have been, and perhaps still could.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
