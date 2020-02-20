Mulling A Possible Contested Convention, Pt. I

A mock Democratic convention in 1968. (Photo by Lee Balterman/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images)
By
|
February 20, 2020 4:39 p.m.

Readers have been writing in about the possibility that, by this summer, Democrats could be facing a contested convention — one in which Bernie Sanders is leading in delegates, but without enough to win the nomination outright.

Reader AC reflects on the angst that could result should the party step in and select another nominee.

I get that there are reasons to be worried about Bernie, but I think the worries about the other candidates, and especially a contested convention in which a Bernie clear lead doesn’t translate to a Bernie nomination, should be much more significant.

