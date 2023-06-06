Latest
3 hours ago
Administration Fights Trump Judge’s Nationwide Block Of Obamacare’s Free Health Screenings
8 hours ago
Comer Tries To Run The First Trump Impeachment In Reverse
8 hours ago
Far-Right Threats To Oust McCarthy Over Debt Ceiling Deal Turn Out To Just Be Talk
1 day ago
True The Vote Leadership Accused of Using Donations for Personal Gain

Antics

By
|
June 6, 2023 4:55 p.m.
THE BACKCHANNEL
FREE EDITION
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
NEW!
A FREE email newsletter from Josh Marshall An email newsletter from Josh Marshall

To express displeasure over Joe Biden taking them to the cleaners last week a group of Freedom Caucus hold outs at least temporarily killed House Republicans gas stove freedom bill. Interesting note though here another big reason for the mini-rebellion was because Rep. Andrew Clyde was being allegedly mistreated in his efforts to block the ATF from cracking down on a kind of pistol brace now favored by mass shooters.

Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Editors' Blog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: