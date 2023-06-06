To express displeasure over Joe Biden taking them to the cleaners last week a group of Freedom Caucus hold outs at least temporarily killed House Republicans gas stove freedom bill. Interesting note though here another big reason for the mini-rebellion was because Rep. Andrew Clyde was being allegedly mistreated in his efforts to block the ATF from cracking down on a kind of pistol brace now favored by mass shooters.
Latest
3 hours agoAdministration Fights Trump Judge’s Nationwide Block Of Obamacare’s Free Health Screenings
8 hours agoComer Tries To Run The First Trump Impeachment In Reverse
8 hours agoFar-Right Threats To Oust McCarthy Over Debt Ceiling Deal Turn Out To Just Be Talk
1 day agoTrue The Vote Leadership Accused of Using Donations for Personal Gain
Latest Editors' Blog
-
|June 6, 2023 6:17 p.m.
After Donald Trump sounded the alarm on Truth Social in March that he was about to get indicted in Manhattan…
-
|June 6, 2023 3:51 p.m.
Just between you and me: We’re launching a really critical fundraising drive tomorrow. So please keep an eye out.
-
|June 6, 2023 12:56 p.m.
Just a quick update on the situation in Ukraine. We appear to be seeing the first probing actions of Ukraine’s…