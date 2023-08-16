Latest
Another Special Episode

By
|
August 16, 2023 5:25 p.m.
THE BACKCHANNEL
FREE EDITION
For those of you who are subscribers/listeners to The Josh Marshall Podcast, Kate Riga and I just recorded a special instapod on today’s mifepristone decision from the 5th circuit, in addition to today’s regularly scheduled weekly pod. So that special episode should be showing up on your device some time later today if you subscribe.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
