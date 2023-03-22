And There It Is

Latest
By
|
March 22, 2023 5:36 p.m.
The DeSantis administration is moving to expand the “Don’t Say Gay” law to all grades. The initial law applied to kindergarten through 3rd grade. It will now expand to grades 4 through 12.

