An Ex-Bernie Supporter’s Perspective

From TPM Reader EC …

An ex Bernie supporters perspective.

A little background:

I lived in Vermont for over 25 years.

My wife is a Vermonter and my 2 kids where born there.

I love and miss Vermont (not the weather).

I would imagine I have voted for Bernie more than almost anyone not living in Vermont including for Mayor, 8 Congressional races and once for Senate.

I made calls, knocked on doors and catered fundraisers, most memorably an event at Ben Cohen’s house for Bernie & Max Cleland. I think during the 2002 cycle.

Win or lose I’m very concerned about Bernie.