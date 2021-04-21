Among the Vaccine Hesitant

There are a host of articles today about the US reaching a vaccination tipping point at which the key challenge is no longer the supply of vaccine but the supply of people willing to take it. Like “herd immunity” it isn’t a binary, clear-cut moment. It’s incremental. We’re approaching it now and the challenge will accelerate over the next two to four weeks. In many ways this challenge is a product of our success. In January I don’t think anyone thought we’d have widespread availability and half of all adults vaccinated in April. But we did it.
Members-Only Article
Already a member? Sign In
To access exclusive analysis and reporting from TPM’s award-winning staff along with:
The Hive Member Forum
Members-Only Newsletter
Exclusive RSS Feeds
Commenting
Prime
$60/yr
$42/yr
30% Off
Access to member exclusives and fewer ads
Get Prime
Prime Ad Free
$100/yr
Access to member exclusives and NO ads
Get Prime AF