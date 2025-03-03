“My family is American, and has been for generations, in all its branches, direct and collateral.” – Ulysses S. Grant, first sentence, Memoirs.
Latest
4 hours agoDems Who Want Assurances Trump Will Respect Fed Funding And GOP Hardliners Oppose ‘Clean’ CR
3 days agoTrump And Vance Ambush Zelensky In Prelude To Betrayal
3 days agoSpeaker Mike Johnson Is Living In A DC House That Is The Center Of A Pastor’s Secretive Influence Campaign
4 days agoCongress Turns To Stopgap As GOP Tries To Spin Dems’ Separation Of Powers Request As ‘Unreasonable’
Latest Editors' Blog
-
|March 3, 2025 3:41 p.m.
It hasn’t gotten a lot of attention but Donald Trump’s February 11th “workforce optimization” executive order provides a very clear…
-
|March 3, 2025 2:12 p.m.
The Atlanta Fed has again lowered its projection for first quarter 2025 GDP. It had been predicting growth of 2.3%….
-
|March 3, 2025 1:02 p.m.
As you probably know a second version of the Elon/DOGE threat email went out this weekend, actually on Friday evening,…