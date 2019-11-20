Today’s Agenda: This Is The Big One

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 17: U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland leaves after a closed session before the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight committees October 17, 2019 at the U.S. C...

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 17: U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland leaves after a closed session before the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight committees October 17, 2019 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. Sondland testified in the ongoing impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

MORE

LESS