What We're Watching

Today’s Agenda: This Is The Big One

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 17: U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland leaves after a closed session before the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight committees October 17, 2019 at the U.S. C... WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 17: U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland leaves after a closed session before the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight committees October 17, 2019 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. Sondland testified in the ongoing impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By and
|
November 20, 2019 8:16 a.m.

Happy Wednesday, November 20. In perhaps the most highly-anticipated day of the impeachment inquiry hearings so far, Ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland will testify this morning. Here’s more on that and the other stories we’re watching.

Prime Only Members-Only Article
To access exclusive analysis and reporting from TPM’s award-winning staff along with:
The Hive Member Forum
Members-Only Newsletter
Exclusive RSS Feeds
Commenting
Prime
$4.99/mo
$1
/ first month
Access to member exclusives and fewer ads
Join for $1
Prime Ad Free
$9.99/mo
$1
/ first month
Access to member exclusives and NO ads
Join for $1
View All Options
Are you a student or experiencing financial hardship? We offer FREE memberships to those in need. Apply Here
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: