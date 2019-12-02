Today’s Agenda: Nice Try, Nadler

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 29 : White House Counsel Pat Cipollone arrives before President Donald J. Trump participates in a signing ceremony for H.R. 1327, an act to permanently authorize the September 11th victim compen...

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 29 : White House Counsel Pat Cipollone arrives before President Donald J. Trump participates in a signing ceremony for H.R. 1327, an act to permanently authorize the September 11th victim compensation fund, in the Rose Garden at the White House on Monday, July 29, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

