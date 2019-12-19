What We're Watching

Today’s Agenda: McConnell Speaks Post-Impeachment

UNITED STATES - DECEMBER 17: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks during a press conference after the Senate Policy luncheons in the Capitol on Tuesday Dec. 17, 2019. (Photo by Caroline Brehman/CQ-Ro... UNITED STATES - DECEMBER 17: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks during a press conference after the Senate Policy luncheons in the Capitol on Tuesday Dec. 17, 2019. (Photo by Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) MORE LESS
December 19, 2019 8:54 a.m.

Good morning and happy Thursday, December 19. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) will speak from the Senate floor Thursday morning, where he plans to criticize House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for hinting that she might keep impeachment articles close to her chest for a while. Here’s more on that and other stories we’re following.

