Today’s Agenda: Giuliani Keeps Blabbing

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, IN - NOVEMBER 03: Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani arrives to campaign for Republican Senate hopeful Mike Braun on November 3, 2018 in Franklin Township, Indiana. Braun is locked in a tight...

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, IN - NOVEMBER 03: Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani arrives to campaign for Republican Senate hopeful Mike Braun on November 3, 2018 in Franklin Township, Indiana. Braun is locked in a tight race with incumbent Democrat Sen. Joe Donnelly. (Photo by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images)

MORE

LESS