What We're Watching

Today’s Agenda: Trump’s ‘Multiple Federal Crimes’

UNITED STATES - DECEMBER 13: Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., prepares to address the media after the House Judiciary Committee passed two articles of impeachment against President Donald J. Trump on Friday, December 13, 2019. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
UNITED STATES - DECEMBER 13: Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., prepares to address the media after the House Judiciary Committee passed two articles of impeachment against President Donald J. Trump on Friday, December... UNITED STATES - DECEMBER 13: Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., prepares to address the media after the House Judiciary Committee passed two articles of impeachment against President Donald J. Trump on Friday, December 13, 2019. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By and
|
December 16, 2019 8:21 a.m.

Good morning and happy Monday, December 16. The House Judiciary Committee filed its impeachment report early Monday morning, outlining its justification for the two articles of impeachment against President Trump — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Here’s more on that and other stories we’re following. 

Prime Only Members-Only Article
To access exclusive analysis and reporting from TPM’s award-winning staff along with:
The Hive Member Forum
Members-Only Newsletter
Exclusive RSS Feeds
Commenting
Prime
$4.99/mo
$1
/ first month
Access to member exclusives and fewer ads
Join for $1
Prime Ad Free
$9.99/mo
$1
/ first month
Access to member exclusives and NO ads
Join for $1
Are you a student or experiencing financial hardship? We offer free memberships to those in need.
View All Options
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: