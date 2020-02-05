Latest
Senate Acquits Trump Leaving The Presidency Unbound And Unaccountable
Republican Senators Laugh Off Trump Jr.’s Cry To Boot Romney From The Party
Hannity Was Set To Play Early Role In Response To Impeachment Inquiry

Absolute Must Reads

By
|
February 5, 2020 4:22 p.m.
As we listen to the Senate vote to acquit President Trump, absolutely read these two big exclusives from Josh Kovensky, just published here at TPM. The first on how Trump and crew thought they had a collusion deal with the guy President Zelensky beat, former President Petro Poroshenko. Second, how Trump and Hannity’s plan to knock out impeachment with an exclusive interview was torpedoed by the FBI’s arrest of Parnas and Fruman.

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
