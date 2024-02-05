Latest
About Ukraine

By
|
February 5, 2024 6:27 p.m.
According to The Wall Street Journal’s Yaroslav Trofimov, Russian forces in Ukraine are about to capture the first Ukrainian city since the capture of Bakhmut last May. According to him it’s a “direct result of acute ammunition shortage — caused by the U.S. Congress withholding further military aid to Ukraine.”

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
