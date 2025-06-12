Latest
About that Outage

By
|
June 12, 2025 4:30 p.m.
As many of you have probably noticed, TPM had significant downtime this afternoon. It turns out it wasn’t just us. Cloudflare had a series of broad outages this afternoon and TPM was downstream of that. About 20% of all websites use Cloudflare for core site functions (things like DDOS mitigation, proxying, DNS, caching, and some other things I’m sure I’m forgetting).

We’re back now and closely monitoring the situation. Our apologies for the interruption, and thanks as always for sticking with us.

Joe Ragazzo (@JRagazzo)  is the publisher at TPM
