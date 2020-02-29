A Note on Tonight’s Result

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 29: Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, with Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-SC) (R), speaks at his primary night event at the University of South Carolina on Fe... COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 29: Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, with Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-SC) (R), speaks at his primary night event at the University of South Carolina on February 29, 2020 in Columbia, South Carolina. Biden is the projected winner of South Carolina, the first-in-the-south primary and the fourth state in the presidential nominating process. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
February 29, 2020 9:45 p.m.

Most about this night speaks for itself. I suspect the margin of this win will get Biden into contention in enough Super Tuesday states to gravitate this relatively quickly into a two person race. I doubt Michael Bloomberg will stay in the race long if thinks his impact is only to pull potential support from Biden, or if he sees no path for himself to the nomination. Steyer is dropping out tonight. I suspect others will follow next week.

