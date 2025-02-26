A Note on Our Membership Drives Which Kicks Off Next Week

I had been planning, today or tomorrow, to write a post reminding everyone and giving everyone a heads up that next week we kick off our annual TPM membership drive. I like to do that because when they coincide with major news events or even public crises I want to remind people that these are fixed annual events, a key part of our business model, etc. But my thinking about this changed a bit when I saw the news this morning that Jeff Bezos appears to be taking direct control of the paper’s editorial and says that it will focus on promoting “personal liberties and free markets,” and not publish contrary opinions. As I’ve noted before, the edit page is literally where the paper itself speaks. It speaks for the ownership. Owners bringing those voice into line with their personal beliefs isn’t a crazy thing – entirely different from putting a thumb on the direction and integrity of news reporting.

I took a moment to think what “personal liberties” meant. If the line were democracy and free markets or the rule of law and free markets or even freedom and free markets, that reads quite different. In context it’s pretty clear the meaning of this is a hard right/libertarian kind of politics. Bezos is the owner. He calls the shots. But if we are now moving into a world and a politics of the oligarchs vs the people, it’s pretty clear that the Washington Post as an institution is firmly attached to Team Oligarch.

We brings us back to our drive, which again is kicking off next week. We’re in a new era. We’re not new. But the ways we differ from other news organization are much more consequential now than they have been at really any other point in our history. So when we kick off this year’s drive, please keep that in mind. Please consider subscribing if you don’t already. Consider suggesting it to your friends.