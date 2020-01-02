A New Publication On Hate Groups and Extremism

I want to recommend a new publication to you. TPM alum Nick Martin is starting a new email-based publication focused exclusively on hate groups and extremism in the US – militias, white nationalist groups, neo-Nazis, et al. This is well-trodden terrain for TPM, as you know if you’re a regular reader. But I don’t know anyone who knows the subject better or is more dedicated to the beat than Nick. It’s called The Informant and it launches next Monday, January 6th. If you’re interested, you can sign up for it now at this link.

Nick is following the model where he will publish for the first few months as a free publication. Then once people have gotten a sense of the scope and quality of the effort, it will shift to a low-dollar subscription model – where part of what he publishes will be for subscribers only. You can sign up now with just an email and no obligation at all. Then if you decide you like it and or want to support the publication you can decide later whether to subscribe. I strongly and unreservedly recommend signing up right now – because I have confidence in Nick, because I think it’s an important project and because I think it will be good journalism you’ll want to read.

For clarity, this project has no connection to TPM whatsoever, apart from Nick being a former TPM reporter and editor. And I have no connection to it, financial or otherwise, beyond planning to subscribe and a few informal brainstorming sessions about how to get it off the ground.