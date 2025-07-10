Latest
A Heads Up and More to Come

By
|
July 10, 2025 11:25 a.m.
I wanted to give you just a quick heads up. Next week we’re kicking off this year’s annual drive for the TPM Journalism Fund. This is always a critical effort for us every year. This is our sixth annual drive. This is, as you of course know, a bonkers years and a terrible one for the American Republic. But it’s focused us on our unique role in the news ecosystem, one that is even more critical in many ways since independence from any corporate overlord has become central to how an American news organization works in 2025. No news organization owned by a big, diversified corporation can be truly independent today because a big corporation is prey to the kind of regulatory harassment that is a central feature of Trumpism. In any case, more on that when we officially kick things off. But I just wanted you to keep an eye out for it next week.

Send comments and tips to talk at talkingpointsmemo dot com. To share confidential information by secure channels contact me on Signal at joshtpm dot 99 or via encrypted mail at joshtpm (at) protonmail dot com.
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
