Latest
1 hour ago ago
State Health Dept Nixes Teen Outreach For … All … Vaccines Amid GOP Attacks
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 16: (R-L) U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders (D-VT) holding a meeting with Senate Budget Committee Democrats in the Mansfield Room at the U.S. Capitol building on June 16, 2021 in Washington, DC. The Majority Leader and Democrats on the Senate Budget Committee are meeting to discus how to move forward with the Biden Administrations budget proposal. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Chuck Schumer; Bernie Sanders
5 hours ago ago
Senate Democrats Land On $3.5 Trillion Reconciliation Infrastructure Proposal
DENVER, CO - MAY 13: A general view of the scoreboard featuring the All-Star Game logo during a game between the Cincinnati Reds and Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on May 13, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
18 hours ago ago
GOPers Will Run Ads Attacking Dems Over MLB All-Star Game Relocation

A Clue

By
|
July 14, 2021 12:40 p.m.

In Tennessee’s hard move away not only from COVID vaccine outreach but all vaccine this directive stands out to me: “no outreach whatsoever regarding the HPV vaccine.”

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Edblog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: