A Brief for New Hampshire

My name is John Shappy and I live in Milford, NH. This morning I got up and had to run some errands around the Nashua, NH area. On my way I passed by a house that was hosting a house party for Amy Klobuchar. A few minutes down the road in Nashua I came upon Bill Weld and his travel vehicle. On any day leading up to and including the week before the primary If you want access to a Presidential candidate they are anywhere in the state. I have been a labor organizer and have met most of the candidates that I have had an interest in voting for. I have this access because I live in a state that holds the first primary.