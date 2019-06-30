Latest
Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder delivers his State of the State in the House of Representatives Chamber on Jan. 23, 2018, at the State Capitol in Lansing, Mich. (Junfu Han/Detroit Free Press/TNS)
3 hours ago
Ex-Michigan Governor Tied To Flint Water Scandal Named Harvard Fellow
4 hours ago
DNC Chair Cites ‘Totality’ Of Dem Support For Civil Rights When Asked About Biden
6 hours ago
Trump Took Fox News Tucker Carlson, Not John Bolton, To North Korea
edblog

A Bit of Honesty to the Debate

By
June 30, 2019 9:29 pm

Today Kamala Harris told reporters in San Francisco today that she supports busing today as a way to desegregate schools. “I support busing. Listen, the schools of America are as segregated, if not more segregated, today than when I was in [school]…need to put every effort, including busing, into play to de-segregate the schools…fed govt has a role & a responsibility to step up.” I’m glad she said this because I think it puts the entire debate on a more honest footing.

We’re now having a debate about Biden’s opposition to busing in the mid-1970s, and whether that is beyond the pale for a Democratic nominee in 2019. But the fact is that virtually no Democratic elected officials – certainly very few at the federal level – have supported the federal government using busing as a tool for desegregation for the last forty years. So I think in effect Biden’s position has been the position of the vast majority of Democratic elected officials for decades.

As Harris says, certainly in many parts of the country, schools are as segregated today as they were in the 1970s. In some areas they are more segregated. So it hardly makes sense that opposing presidential candidates can be hitting Biden for opposing busing then when they don’t support it now.

More Edblog
View All
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Senior Editor:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: