Latest
2 days ago
Who Is Jack Smith?
2 days ago
AG Merrick Garland Appoints Jack Smith As Special Counsel For Trump Probes
2 days ago
Jim Clyburn Is Moving Down One Spot In The House Leadership Ranking
2 days ago
Kari Lake Unsurprisingly Refuses To Admit That She Lost

5 Dead at LGBTQ Nightclub in Colorado Springs

By
|
November 20, 2022 9:38 a.m.

Five died and eighteen were wounded overnight in a mass shooting at a LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs. Initial reports suggest that the gunman was initially subdued by club attendees rather than police, perhaps reducing the death toll. We should treat all the initial reports as tentative. The shooter was apparently also injured and is in custody receiving medical treatment.

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Edblog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: