250 in Sight

Thanks to everyone who’s contributed so far in this year’s Annual TPM Journalism Fund drive. We truly can’t thank you enough. Milestones are important in these drives — marks progress, builds momentum. We’re on the cusp of a big one: 50% of the way toward our goal of raising $500,000 in this year’s drive. If you’ve been planning on contributing, please make today the day. It’s very important for this organization. Just click right here. We make it super easy. Every amount is greatly appreciated.
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Trump Administration May Add Immigration Status Question on Census to Influence Apportionment, Experts Warn
07.15.26 | 3:53 pm
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07.15.26 | 1:45 pm
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DNI Nominee Clayton’s Answers on Election Integrity Are Too Cute by Half
07.15.26 | 12:24 pm
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Idaho Voters Will Get the Chance to Overturn One of the Strictest Abortion Bans in the Country
07.15.26 | 10:48 am