250 in Sight

Thanks to everyone who’s contributed so far in this year’s Annual TPM Journalism Fund drive. We truly can’t thank you enough. Milestones are important in these drives — marks progress, builds momentum. We’re on the cusp of a big one: 50% of the way toward our goal of raising $500,000 in this year’s drive. If you’ve been planning on contributing, please make today the day. It’s very important for this organization. Just click right here. We make it super easy. Every amount is greatly appreciated.