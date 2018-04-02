Latest
TSING YI ISLAND, CONTAINER TERMINAL, HONG KONG, NEW TERRITORIES - 2018/03/30: China Shipping containers seen at the Container terminal in Hong Kong.The Hong Kong Container Terminals is the sixth busiest container port in the world. It handled over 20 million TEUs in 2017. (Photo by Miguel Candela/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
12 mins ago
Trump Administration Proposes Tariffs On $50 Billion In Chinese Imports
1 hour ago
Top WH Infrastructure Aide Resigns After Devising Trump’s $1.5T Spending Plan
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - APRIL 2: Kent Scott, a teacher from Tecumseh, Okla. holds a protest sign at the state capitol in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on April 2, 2018. Thousands of teachers and supporters are scheduled to rally Monday at the state Capitol as Oklahoma becomes the latest state to be plagued by teacher strife. Teachers are walking off the job after a $6,100 pay raise was rushed through the Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Mary Fallin. (Photo by J Pat Carter/Getty Images)
2 hours ago
OK Teachers Set To Strike For Third Day As Public School Aid Fight Rages On
dc

Dem Rep. Esty Won’t Run For Reelection After Office Domestic Violence Debacle

By | April 2, 2018 4:57 pm
Rep. Elizabeth Esty (CT 5th District), speaks at a forum to examine evidence-based violence prevention and school safety measures. The forum was held on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, March 20, 2018. (Photo by Cheriss May) (Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto)
NurPhoto via Getty Images

Rep. Elizabeth Esty (D-CT) announced Monday that she won’t run for reelection, bowing to pressure to vacate the seat after badly mishandling a case of sexual harassment, domestic assault and threats between two senior staffers in her congressional office.

“I have determined that it is in the best interest of my constituents and my family to end my time in Congress at the end of this year and not seek re-election,” she said in a Facebook post. “Too many women have been harmed by harassment in the workplace. In the terrible situation in my office, I could have and should have done better. To the survivor, I want to express my strongest apology for letting you down.”

From being a room parent in a first grade classroom to serving on the library board, town council, state house and U.S….

Posted by Elizabeth Esty on Monday, April 2, 2018

Esty’s decision against running for reelection caps a rapid fall from grace for a woman who’d been viewed as a rising star within the House Democratic Caucus, who had a good relationship with House Democratic leaders and was a top voice for increased gun control as the representative of Newtown.

But that career came crashing down in recent days after revelations that she’d coddled her former chief of staff when another senior staffer accused him of sexual harassment, domestic violence and threats. A senior staffer accused her chief of staff of punching her and sexually harassing her, as well as leaving threatening voicemails that included one where he threatened to kill her if she didn’t call him back. Esty’s response was to keep him on the payroll for three whole months, giving him $5,000 in severance and helping him land another job at a gun control group.

The pressure has been building on Esty to resign since the story became public last week, with her hometown paper calling for her to step down over the weekend.

Esty’s decision to retire likely makes the seat easier to hold for Democrats. President Trump only lost her fairly blue-collar northwestern Connecticut district by 4 points, and she had two close elections in 2012 and 2014. An open-seat election in this district isn’t a lock for Democrats, but Esty insisted on running again the party might have seriously worried about holding the seat even in a year that’s shaping up to be a good one for the party.

NEW & NOW FREE
NEW & NOW FREE
Ep. #7: ‘These People Are Dangerous’
More Dc
View All
Comments