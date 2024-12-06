Latest
7 hours ago
Dems Sound The Alarm On GOP Talk Of Cuts To Federal Safety Net Programs
1 day ago
Missouri Voters Enshrined Abortion Rights. GOP Lawmakers Are Already Working to Roll Them Back.
2 days ago
Right-Wing Justices Eager To Assert That Trans Case Has Nothing To Do With 2020 LGBTQ Win
2 days ago
In Trans Case, Right-Wing Justices Mull Tossing Constitutional Protections In Favor Of Feigned Helplessness

Trump Allies’ Idea Of Citizenship Would Take US Back To The Nineteenth Century

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 14: Political advisor Stephen Miller attends the America First Policy Institute Gala held at Mar-a-Lago on November 14, 2024 in Palm Beach, Florida. President-elect Donald Trump has bee... PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 14: Political advisor Stephen Miller attends the America First Policy Institute Gala held at Mar-a-Lago on November 14, 2024 in Palm Beach, Florida. President-elect Donald Trump has been announcing a number of nominees for his upcoming administration. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By and
|
December 6, 2024 12:27 p.m.
12
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

This article is part of TPM Cafe, TPM’s home for opinion and news analysis. It was originally published at The Conversation.

As President-elect Donald J. Trump prepares to implement sweeping policy changes affecting American immigration and immigrants, one of the issues under scrutiny by his allies appears to be birthright citizenship — the declaration in the 14th Amendment to the Constitution that anyone born on U.S. soil is a U.S. citizen, regardless of their parents’ nationalities or immigration status.

Some prospective members of Trump’s team, including anti-immigration advisers Stephen Miller and Thomas Homan, have said they intend to stop issuing federal identification documents such as Social Security cards and passports to infants born in the U.S. to undocumented migrant parents, according to The New York Times.

This first step down a path to deny citizenship to some individuals born in the United States reflects a conflict that’s been going on for nearly 200 years: who gets to be an American citizen.

Debates in American history over who gets citizenship and what kind of citizenship they get have always involved questions of race and ethnicity, as we have learned through our individual research on the historical status of Native Americans and African Americans and joint research on restricting Chinese immigration.

Nonetheless, even in the highly racialized political environment of the late 19th century, the U.S. Supreme Court endorsed an expansive view of birthright citizenship. In an 1898 ruling, the court decreed that the U.S.-born children of immigrants were citizens, regardless of their parents’ ancestry.

That decision set the terms for the current controversy, as various Republican leaders, U.S. Sens. Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, as well as Vice President-elect JD Vance, have claimed that they will possess the power to overturn more than a century of federal constitutional law and policy and deny birthright citizenship.

Citizenship by birth

Dred Scott, around 1857, when he sued seeking freedom from slavery for himself, his wife and their two children. Wikimedia Commons

Most citizens of the U.S. are born, not made. Before the Civil War, the U.S. had generally followed the English practice of granting citizenship to children born in the country.

In 1857, though, the Supreme Court had decided the Dred Scott v. Sandford case, with Chief Justice Roger Taney declaring that people of African descent living in the U.S. – whether free or enslaved, and regardless of where they were born – were not actually U.S. citizens.

After the Civil War, Congress explicitly rejected the Dred Scott decision, first by passing legislation reversing the ruling and then by writing the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, which specified that “[a]ll persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.”

This broad language intentionally included more than just the people who had been freed from slavery at the end of the Civil War: During legislative debate, members of Congress decided that the amendment should cover the children of other nonwhite groups, such as Chinese immigrants and those identified at the time as “Gypsies.”

The Congressional Record shows the House and Senate votes on the 14th Amendment. Edward McPherson, Clerk of the House of Representatives of the United States/Wikimedia Commons

Still barring some people from citizenship

This inclusive view of citizenship, however, still had an area judges hadn’t made clear yet – the phrase “subject to the jurisdiction thereof.” In 1884, the Supreme Court had to interpret those words when deciding the case of a Native American who wanted to be a citizen, had renounced his tribal membership and attempted to register to vote.

The justices ruled that even though John Elk had been born in the U.S., he was born on a reservation as a member of a Native American tribe and was therefore subject to the tribe’s jurisdiction at his birth – not that of the United States. He was, they ruled, not a citizen.

In 1887, Congress did pass a law creating a path to citizenship for at least some Native Americans; it took until 1924 for all Native Americans born on U.S. soil to be recognized as citizens.

A U.S. immigration photo of Wong Kim Ark, taken in 1904. U.S. National Archives

The text of the 14th Amendment also became an issue in the late 19th century, when Congress and the Supreme Court were deciding how to handle immigrants from China. An 1882 law had barred Chinese immigrants living in the U.S. from becoming naturalized citizens. A California circuit court, however, ruled in 1884 that those immigrants’ U.S.-born children were citizens.

In 1898, the Supreme Court took up the question in United States v. Wong Kim Ark, ultimately ruling that children born in the U.S. were, in the 14th Amendment’s terms, “subject to the jurisdiction” of the United States, so long as their parents were not serving in some official capacity as representatives of a foreign government and not part of an invading army. Those children were U.S. citizens at birth.

This ruling occurred near the peak of anti-Chinese sentiment that had led Congress to endorse the idea that immigration itself could be illegal. In earlier rulings, the court had affirmed broad powers for Congress to manage immigration and control immigrants.

Yet in the Wong Kim Ark ruling, the court did not mention any distinction between the children of legal immigrants and residents and the children of people who were in the United States without appropriate documentation. All people born in the United States were automatically simply citizens.

The long reach of Wong Kim Ark

John Fitisemanu, born in American Samoa, was the lead plaintiff in a lawsuit seeking formal U.S. citizenship. John Fitisemanu/Twitter

Since the Wong Kim Ark ruling, birthright citizenship rules haven’t changed much – but they have remained no less contentious. In 1900 and 1904, leaders of several Pacific islands that make up what is now American Samoa signed treaties granting the U.S. full powers and authority to govern them. These agreements, however, did not grant American Samoans citizenship.

A 1952 federal law and State Department policy designates them as “non-citizen nationals,” which means they can freely live and work in the U.S. but cannot vote in state and federal elections.

In 2018, several plaintiffs from American Samoa sued to be recognized as U.S. citizens, covered by the 14th Amendment’s provision that they were born “within” the U.S. and therefore citizens. The district court found for the plaintiffs, but the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed, ruling that Congress would have to act to extend citizenship to territorial residents.

A new debate has ignited over whether Congress has the power to alter birthright citizenship, and even over whether the president, either through an executive order or through directing the State Department not to recognize some individuals as citizens, can change the boundaries around who gets to be a citizen. Efforts to alter birthright citizenship are sure to provoke legal challenges.

Trump is just the latest in a long line of politicians who have objected to the fact that Latin American immigrants who come to the U.S. without legal permission can have babies who are U.S. citizens. Most legal scholars, even those who are quite conservative, see little merit in claims that the established rules can be altered.

At least until now, the courts have continued to uphold the centuries-long history of birthright citizenship, dating back to before the Constitution itself and early American court rulings. But if the Trump administration pursues the policies that key figures have discussed, the question seems likely to reach the Supreme Court again, with the fundamental principle hanging in the balance.

This article includes material previously published on Jan. 15, 2020. This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

The Conversation

12
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Carol Nackenoff is a Richter Professor Emerita of political science at Swarthmore College.
Julie Novkov is a professor of political science and women’s, gender and sexuality studies at the University at Albany, State University of New York.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Cafe
Comments Continue Discussion

Notable Replies

  1. Avatar for noonm noonm says:

    This shouldn’t even be a question as the Constitution is clear:

    Nothing about parentage in that phrase, if you are born in the US and subject to US law, then you are a citizen. Full stop.

    Anything else is extra-Constitutional reasoning.

  2. I guess American fascists are gonna zero in on the word “person”?

    Trump got elected calling immigrants “animals”.

    And there’s historical precedent for their fellow brownshirts (elsewhere) litigating minorities as less than human.

  3. Boy, did I just get a bold idea for a very expansive, pre-emptive Biden pardon …

  4. Avatar for noonm noonm says:

    From what I understand, they have instead focused on the “subject to the jurisdiction thereof” part:

    However, Reason Magazine (of all places) has shown this is a faulty interpretation of the relevant Constitutional history:

    The citizenship clause’s text begins, as discussed in my prior post, with the requirement of birth “in the United States.” It then adds the further requirement of birth “subject to the jurisdiction” of the United States. So our inquiry is framed as: in the nineteenth century language and context in which the clause was written, who was in the United States yet not subject to its jurisdiction?

    As with the first part of the clause, Chief Justice Marshall provides a good beginning. In Schooner Exchange v. McFaddon (1812), writing for the Court, Marshall discussed “a nation’s jurisdiction,” which he equated with national sovereign authority. Generally, Marshall said, a nation had jurisdiction over all people and things within its territory. But there were three exceptions, which he listed: foreign sovereigns themselves, foreign ambassadors and foreign armies. These exception apart, though, Marshall emphasized that aliens within sovereign territory were otherwise “amenable to the jurisdiction” of the United States (meaning governed by U.S. law).

    Henry Wheaton, the leading nineteenth-century American writer on international law, described national jurisdiction in a similar way, using the phrase “subject to the jurisdiction.” Ordinarily, Wheaton wrote in Elements of International Law (1836), a nation had “jurisdiction,” meaning “sovereign power of municipal legislation,” within its territory. But, he continued, foreign ambassadors and their households had diplomatic immunity under international law and so were “excluded from the local jurisdiction.” Immunity thus was an exception from the territorial jurisdiction to which they, as aliens within sovereign territory, would otherwise be subject.

    There was another category of people described in the nineteenth century as in the United States but not subject to U.S. jurisdiction: tribal Native Americans. This sounds odd to modern ears because the U.S. claimed ultimate authority over the tribes. But the U.S. commonly (at the time) entered into treaties guaranteeing tribes authority over internal matters, including governance of tribal members. Some treaties expressly referred to tribal “jurisdiction.” And key nineteenth-century writers such as James Kent described the situation (in Goodell v. Jackson, 1823): “Though born within our territorial limits, the Indians are considered as born under the jurisdiction of their tribes.”

    Also consistent with the idea of jurisdiction, the U.S.-born children of aliens (other than diplomats and armies) were considered U.S. citizens. In McCreery’s Lessee v. Somerville (1824), for example, the Supreme Court (per Justice Story) treated as uncontroversial the U.S. citizenship of the U.S.-born child of Irish alien parents. In Lynch v. Clarke (1844), a New York court directly held that U.S.-born children of alien temporary visitors were U.S. citizens.

    Thus when the Fourteenth Amendment’s drafters picked the phrase “subject to the jurisdiction,” it had an established meaning that was already closely connected to citizenship. The first part of the citizenship clause (“born in the United States”) adopted the territorial principle of jus soli. The second part embraced the longstanding exclusions from the jus soli principle: people in U.S. territory but nonetheless not under U.S. sovereign authority, namely diplomats, foreign armies and tribal Native Americans, who had not traditionally been born citizens.

    Both the text and historical meaning of these terms favor birthright citizenship for children of undocumented immigrants. The Reason article even highlights that the Senate debate on the Amendment (contrary to Heritages portrayal) raised the possibly of U.S.-born children of Chinese aliens getting citizenship, which the relevant Senators (including the sponsor Senator Trumbull) agreed was correct.

  5. Avatar for robg robg says:

    I imagine the only people born in the US borders who wouldn’t qualify for citizenship are children born of diplomats since they aren’t subject to US jurisdiction.

Continue the discussion at forums.talkingpointsmemo.com

6 more replies

Participants

Avatar for system1 Avatar for robg Avatar for globalguy Avatar for irasdad Avatar for progress Avatar for tecmage Avatar for noonm Avatar for coprophagoussmile Avatar for rogerhead

Continue Discussion
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Deputy Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: