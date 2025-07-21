Latest
3 days ago
CECOT Family Members Rejoice and Worry as Relatives Finally Leave El Salvador
3 days ago
Republicans Pass Trump’s Rescissions Package, Blindly Letting Exec Branch Claw Back Billions 
4 days ago
Emil Bove Represents One Future of the Federal Judiciary
5 days ago
Dems Rip DeSantis For ‘Raiding Hurricane Response Resources’ At ‘Alligator Alcatraz’

How Florida’s Plan for Immigration Judges at ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ May Violate Constitutional Rights

(L/R) Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and US President Donald Trump speak to reporters as Trump arrives at Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport in Ochopee, Florida, on July 1, 2025. President Trump is visiting ... (L/R) Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and US President Donald Trump speak to reporters as Trump arrives at Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport in Ochopee, Florida, on July 1, 2025. President Trump is visiting a migrant detention center in a reptile-infested Florida swamp dubbed "Alligator Alcatraz." Trump will attend the opening of the 5,000-bed facility -- located at an abandoned airfield in the Everglades wetlands -- part of his expansion of deportations of undocumented migrants, his spokeswoman said. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
July 21, 2025 9:11 a.m.
9
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

This article is part of TPM Cafe, TPM’s home for opinion and news analysis. It was originally published at The Conversation.

Seeking to expand Florida’s role in federal immigration enforcement, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in May 2025 submitted the state’s Immigration Enforcement Operations Plan to the Trump administration.

The plan, endorsed by President Donald Trump, says all of Florida’s roughly 47,000 law enforcement officers have received, or soon will receive, training to act as immigration officers. It’s part of an effort to, as the plan notes, “maintain state-led border security operations in the absence of federal support.”

The DeSantis plan includes a proposal to deputize Florida’s nine National Guard Judge Advocate General’s Corps officers to serve as immigration judges. JAG officers are attorneys who serve as legal advisers, prosecutors, defense counsel and military judges in a wide range of matters specific to the armed forces. That includes courts-martial and civil matters involving the military.

DeSantis has said the move is necessary to create a fast-track deportation system at Florida’s new immigration detention facility in the Everglades, Alligator Alcatraz.

He has dismissed due process concerns — such as a lack of training and independence — from legal experts, pointing to the backlog in immigration courts. Immigration judges in Florida’s immigration courts have one of the largest backlogs in the country, with over half a million cases.

Congress establishes immigration policy

The Constitution grants Congress, not the president or state governments, the power to establish immigration laws.

Under the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1952, also known as the McCarran-Walter Act, Congress created a clear process for immigration removal cases.

In general, a U.S. noncitizen may face removal from the country based on violations to the immigration laws. Those range from unauthorized entry to committing or being convicted of certain crimes.

Congress designated the Executive Office for Immigration Review, an agency within the Department of Justice that houses the immigration courts and the Board of Immigration Appeals, as the body exclusively responsible for deciding immigration removal cases. The office also details the authority and standards for how immigration judges conduct deportation hearings.

Immigration judges undergo rigorous vetting and training. And their decisions are subject to appeal to the Board of Immigration Appeals, the administrative appellate body for decisions made by immigration judges.

The McCarran-Walter Act also contains several provisions that subject most immigration court decisions such as removal or asylum to judicial review in federal courts. That can happen on direct appeal or as part of habeas corpus petitions that challenge the legality of detention or removal.

The system is far from perfect. But Congress designed it to ensure legal expertise and due process guarantees.

As an immigration scholar, I believe that allowing Florida JAG officers to serve as immigration judges bypasses this framework that is set in law, and violates the constitutionally mandated separation of powers.

JAG officers, including those in Florida’s National Guard, are not governed by the McCarran-Walter Act. They are military lawyers in an entirely separate system, overseen by the Uniform Code of Military Justice, which defines the role of military judges. The code retains a unique military character that is substantially different from the judicial appellate system that governs immigration administrative rulings.

Simply put, neither Trump nor DeSantis can create an entirely new system of immigration judges outside of the one already established by Congress.

Federal agencies cannot deputize JAGs

A current immigration provision, known as the 287(g) program, authorizes U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to collaborate with local law enforcement to enforce federal immigration laws.

But this provision only authorizes deputizing local law enforcement to assist “in relation to the investigation, apprehension, or detention” of immigrants — not the arbitration of deportation cases.

In the nearly three decades since 287(g) was enacted, no state or local officials — let alone military officers — have been permitted to act as immigration judges.

DeSantis’ plan seeks to convert Florida’s JAG officers from state to federal officials to function as immigration judges. Trump’s approval of this plan would also exceed the scope of his statutory authority.

Federal statutes allow the president to federalize the National Guard in limited instances: during times of war or national emergency.

But neither DeSantis’ rhetoric nor Trump’s framing of undocumented immigration as an “invasion” meet these legal thresholds.

An aerial view of the migrant detention center in Ochopee, Florida on July 4, 2025. Alon Skuy/Getty Images

JAGs cannot engage in domestic law enforcement

Even if Florida’s National Guard were federalized, JAG officers still could not legally serve as immigration judges.

The Posse Comitatus Act, enacted in 1878, restricts the use of federal military personal in civilian law enforcement. It reflects a longstanding American principle: The military should not police civilians.

Immigration enforcement — including deciding whether someone is deported — is fundamentally a civilian enforcement function.

The only narrow exceptions to the Posse Comitatus Act’s restrictions require a clear statutory basis, such as Trump invoking the Insurrection Act of 1807, a law that would allow the president to rely on the military for domestic enforcement to quell a rebellion or widespread violence.

Due process concerns

The DeSantis plan also compromises constitutionally guaranteed rights to a fair process for immigrants facing removal.

Immigration law is notoriously complex. Even experienced immigration lawyers struggle to keep up with its constant changes.

JAG officers, trained primarily in military law, would face immense challenges interpreting and applying immigration statutes. That’s especially true with only weeks of preparation, as DeSantis proposes.

But due process isn’t only about knowledge of legal technicalities. The Fifth Amendment guarantees due process rights to all persons on U.S. soil, regardless of immigration status.

For decades, courts have interpreted these protections to include fair hearings before qualified immigration judges — and, in most instances, judicial review.

By circumventing established procedures, DeSantis’ plan risks creating a system where expedited deportations come at the expense of accuracy and constitutional rights.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

The Conversation
9
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Raquel Aldana is a professor of law at the University of California, Davis.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Cafe
9
Show Comments

Notable Replies

  1. How Florida’s Plan for Immigration Judges at ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ May Violate Constitutional Rights

    Constitutional rights are whatever Trump says they are. With an able assist from SCOTUS.

  2. Avatar for mattf mattf says:

    MAGA has never found a problem to which they can’t half-ass a solution that violates the Constitution, laws, regulations, and which will face legal challenges. It’s stunning (and a bit gratifying) to me that after more than a decade these fear drenched hate-goblins haven’t figured out that there are less contentious ways of getting their way.
    Literally spending the money to actually staff immigration courts at a sufficient level would cost less and get them to their stated goals. But, doing that would require them to admit that they cannot do whatever they want, so we get another ham-handed policy (that Democrats will still somehow fail to use as an example of why the GOP doesn’t care about its base).

  3. There’s a thrill in flouting the laws in a way that trolls the libs AND achieves your policy goals. It’s a twofer.

  4. It’s part of an effort to, as the plan notes, “maintain state-led border security operations in the absence of federal support.”

    DeSantis is securing Florida’s borders with Georgia and Alabama after the illegal entry by Tommy Tuberville. At least he acknowledges that the Trump administration is not providing adequate federal support to stem this existential invasion.

  5. Well, it’s part of the standard Republican playbook. Cause a problem, in this case, an overwhelming backup of immigration cases due to “staff reductions” in the folks who deal with this kind of thing. Congress, as usual, can’t and won’t do anything about it. So ambitious men step in with blatantly illegal, yet ideologically appealing, “solutions.” It establishes “facts on the ground” and voila! Now it’s standard practice, and thus “legal.”

    Thus disrespect for the law, and despotic powers gain acceptability with the public.

Continue the discussion at forums.talkingpointsmemo.com

3 more replies

Participants

Avatar for system1 Avatar for zandru Avatar for silas1898 Avatar for steviedee111 Avatar for benthere Avatar for coimmigrant Avatar for mattf

Continue Discussion
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Deputy Editor for News:
Deputy Editor for Audience and Strategy:
Editor-at-Large:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Contributing Editor:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher & Digital Producer:
Senior Developer:
Senior Designer: