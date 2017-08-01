TPM News

White House Investigating Email Prank Against Top Officials

PIN-IT
Jon Elswick/ELNJS
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE Published August 1, 2017 5:22 pm
Views

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House acknowledged Tuesday that top officials, including President Donald Trump’s homeland security adviser, responded to a British-based email prankster.

Spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the White House is investigating. “We take all cyber-related issues very seriously and are looking into these incidents further,” she said in response to inquiries.

CNN identified Tom Bossert, the president’s homeland security adviser, as one of the officials who fell for the ruse. Bossert apparently believed he was corresponding with Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, and included a personal email address in his reply.

The network also said Anthony Scaramucci, who was ousted Monday after a brief tenure as communications director, also responded to the prankster, who pretended to be Reince Priebus. The two have a contentious relationship and Priebus was dismissed as chief of staff last Friday, days before Scaramucci was forced out.

Other identified by CNN are Jon Huntsman, Trump’s nominee to be the U.S. ambassador to Russia; and Eric Trump, one of the president’s two adult sons. The younger Trump said he immediately recognized the email as a “sham” and contacted authorities.

CNN said the prankster, who uses the handle SINON_REBORN on Twitter, shared the emails with the network.

“I immediately recognized it was a sham and turned it over to law enforcement right away,” Eric Trump said in an email. “It is unfortunate that people play these games and waste others’ time. They should not be rewarded.” Eric Trump later added that he alerted the U.S. Secret Service about the suspect correspondence.

The Secret Service did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Huntsman declined to comment, citing his pending nomination.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Scaramucci Lawyer: Ousted Comms Chief Will Pay Taxes On Hedge Fund Sale 46 minutes ago

In addition to losing his plum White House communications director job after less than...

Senate Health Committee To Hold Hearings On Health Care In September about 2 hours ago

The Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions announced Tuesday that it will...

WH On Trump's Police Abuse 'Joke': 'He Wants To Empower Our Law Enforcement' about 2 hours ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders maintained Tuesday that President Donald Trump was just...

White House: 'The President Had No Knowledge' Of Fox's Seth Rich Story about 2 hours ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Tuesday denied that President Donald Trump...

Warner: 'A Lot Of Questions' About Why Trump Crafted Statement For Son about 2 hours ago

Cameron Joseph contributed reporting. The top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee says news...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.