TPM News

WH To Limit Visas From 4 Asian, African Nations Not Taking Back Deportees

PIN-IT
Jon Gambrell/AP
By MATTHEW LEE and JILL COLVIN Published August 24, 2017 12:20 pm
Views

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is poised to impose visa restrictions on four Asian and African nations refusing to take back their citizens who have been deported from the United States.

U.S. officials say Cambodia, Eritrea, Guinea and Sierra Leone would soon be subject to sanctions.

The penalties are meant to coax “recalcitrant” countries into accepting the return of individuals the U.S. tries to remove. Under federal law, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has the authority to ban the issuance of all or certain types of U.S. visas for citizens of such nations.

The officials say Tillerson won’t likely ban all visas. Rather, he would target government officials and their families. The officials were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Dems Want To Disband Trump's Voter Fraud Commission In Gov't Funding Bill 28 minutes ago

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on Thursday called for President Trump to disband his shady...

Graham Says Trump Isn't 'Crazy' To Attack Congress, It's A 'Strategy' 29 minutes ago

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Thursday morning argued that President Donald Trump's recent attacks on congressional...

Jeff Flake Shrugs Off Trump's Incessant Attacks: That's His 'Prerogative' about 2 hours ago

The latest Republican target of President Donald Trump’s public criticism is taking the disapproval with...

Reports: Trump Met With Possible Flake Challengers While In Phoenix about 4 hours ago

President Donald Trump publicly berated Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) on Twitter Wednesday morning and during...

Report: White House To Direct Military To Bar Transgender People From Enlisting about 4 hours ago

Nearly a month after President Donald Trump announced in a series of tweets that...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.