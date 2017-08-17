TPM News

US, Japan Discuss North Korean Threat Amid Mixed Messages From WH

PIN-IT
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
By Associated Press Published August 17, 2017 10:44 am
Views

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. and Japanese defense chiefs and top diplomats are meeting in Washington to discuss North Korea amid mixed messages from the Trump administration on how to deal with the nuclear and missile threat.

Japan is a key U.S. ally and potential target of North Korean aggression.

Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson are hosting Japanese Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera and Foreign Minister Taro Kono at the State Department.

Thursday’s annual security cooperation meeting comes days after North Korea warned of plans to launch missiles toward the U.S. Pacific island of Guam.

President Donald Trump’s chief strategist Steve Bannon says there’s no military solution to the North Korean threat. Just last week, Trump pledged to answer North Korean aggression with “fire and fury.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Graham Responds To Trump Twitter Rant: ‘Please Fix This’ 14 minutes ago

After President Donald Trump lashed out against Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) Thursday for criticizing Trump’s remarks...

Phoenix Mayor Calls On Trump To Delay Planned Campaign Rally After C'Ville 22 minutes ago

Mayor Greg Stanton of Phoenix, Arizona on Wednesday called on President Donald Trump to...

Robert E. Lee Monument In Ohio To Be Removed about 1 hours ago

After debates between township and city officials in a community near Cincinnati over which...

Trump Endorses 'Beautiful' Confederate Statues, Calls Their Removal 'Sad' about 1 hours ago

President Donald Trump argued against the removal of Confederate statues and monuments on Thursday, just...

NYT: Trump Lawyer Forwarded Email Comparing Washington To Lee about 2 hours ago

John Dowd, one of President Donald Trump's personal lawyers, on Wednesday forwarded an email to...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.