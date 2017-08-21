TPM News

US, Canada, Mexico Pledge Quick Work To Update NAFTA

PIN-IT
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
By PAUL WISEMAN Published August 21, 2017 10:14 am
Views

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S., Canadian and Mexican negotiators are pledging to work quickly to update the North American Free Trade Agreement, a 23-year-old pact that President Donald Trump has called the worst trade deal in history.

The first round of NAFTA renegotiations talks were wrapped up Sunday. The three countries said they planned to meet again in Mexico Sept. 1-5, in Canada late next month and back in the United States in October.

They did not offer details on the five-day talks.

The negotiations are likely to prove contentious. U.S. Trade Rep. Robert Lighthizer declared Wednesday that the United States “is not interested in a mere tweaking” of NAFTA and will seek an ambitious rewrite of a deal the Trump administration blames for hundreds of thousands of lost U.S. factory jobs.

NAFTA did away with most barriers, including tariffs, on trade between the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Trump and other NAFTA critics say the agreement encouraged manufacturers to move south of the border to take advantage of lower-wage Mexican labor. Lighthizer said the U.S. wants a revamped agreement to do more to ensure that products are made in NAFTA trade bloc and specifically in the United States.

The Canadian and Mexican negotiators agree that NAFTA needs to be updated, but they have defended it as an economic success story for expanding trade between the three countries.

Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said at the start of the Washington talks that he hoped differences could be narrowed in the next round of negotiations.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

WaPo: GOP Groups Have Spent $1.3 Million At Trump Properties In 2017 43 minutes ago

The Republican National Committee, Republican Governors Association, President Donald Trump's reelection campaign and at...

University Of Texas Removes 4 Confederate Statues Overnight about 1 hours ago

The University of Texas at Austin removed several confederate statues overnight on Sunday following...

Report: Secret Service Can't Pay Agents Because Of Trump's Travel, Large Family about 2 hours ago

The Secret Service doesn’t have enough money to pay hundreds of its agents to...

Christie Drops Out Of Running For Job On Local Sports Talk Radio Show about 3 hours ago

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) is no longer in the running for a...

Trump Says His Prayers Are With Navy Sailors After Initial Bungled Response about 3 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Sunday night published a tweet saying that his thoughts and...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.