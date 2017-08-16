TPM News

Univ. Of Florida Denies Event Hosted By White Supremacist Richard Spencer

PIN-IT
Richard Spencer, who leads a movement that mixes racism, white nationalism and populism, speaks at the Texas A&M University campus Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016, in College Station, Texas. Texas A&M officials say they didn't schedule the speech by Spencer, who was invited to speak by a former student who reserved campus space available to the public. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip/AP
By Jason Dearen Published August 16, 2017 9:21 am
Views

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The University of Florida is denying a request by a group headed by white supremacist Richard Spencer to rent space on the campus for a September event.

UF President W. Kent Fuchs said in a statement Wednesday that the decision was made after assessing risks to the campus, community and law enforcement following last weekend’s violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Spencer, the head of the National Policy Institute, had contacted the university for plans to rent space on the campus in Gainesville, Florida next month.

In denying the request, Fuchs said he finds Spencer’s racist rhetoric “repugnant and counter to everything the university and this nation stands for.”

Fuchs said UF is dedicated to free speech and public discourse, but the First Amendment doesn’t require risk of imminent violence to students.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

North Carolina Guv Calls For Removal Of Confederate Statues From State Land 20 minutes ago

Roy Cooper, the Democratic governor of North Carolina, on Tuesday called for the state...

Fox News Host: Trump Comments At Press Conference Were 'Disgusting' 48 minutes ago

A co-host of "The Fox News Specialists" said she couldn't believe what she had...

GOP Rep. Defends Trump For Blaming 'Both Sides' In Charlottesville about 1 hours ago

After President Donald Trump on Tuesday placed some blame on the "alt-left" for the...

Report: WH Sent Memo To GOP Saying Trump Was 'Correct' On Charlottesville about 2 hours ago

The White House is asking Republican members of Congress to follow the President’s lead...

Polls close in Alabama Senate primaries about 13 hours ago

Polls have officially closed in the primary for Attorney General Jeff Sessions' old Senate seat...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.