TPM News

Trump To Iraq’s Prime Minister: US Committed To Total Defeat Of Islamic State

PIN-IT
President Donald Trump speaks during the Celebrate Freedom event at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, Saturday, July 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster/AP
By Associated Press Published July 11, 2017 5:46 pm
Views

BAGHDAD (AP) — President Donald J. Trump has told Iraq’s prime minister that the U.S. is committed to the total defeat of the Islamic State militant group.

The White House says the president spoke with Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi on Tuesday to congratulate him on recapturing the city of Mosul from IS fighters. The White House is calling the recovery of Iraq’s second largest city a “milestone.”

Mosul was captured by the militant group in June 2014 and had been under its control ever since. U.S.-backed coalition forces engaged in land and air operations in nine months of fighting that put all but a small sliver of the city back into the Iraqi central government’s control this week.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Blocked Twitter Users Sue Trump And WH Aides Over Access To 'Public Forum' 1 minute ago

Several Twitter users blocked by President Donald Trump's @realDonaldTrump account on the website filed...

Schiff: Use Of Acquaintance To Reach Trump Jr. Is Classic Russian ‘Tradecraft’ 13 minutes ago

The top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee said the method used to gauge whether the...

Feinstein: Trump Jr. Emails Appear To Show 'Direct Coordination' 29 minutes ago

The ranking member on the Senate Judiciary Committee said Tuesday that emails published earlier...

GOP Writer's Evolving Trump Jr. Take: Media Hysteria To Profound Blunder about 1 hours ago

A conservative blogger for the Washington Post on Tuesday revised his opinion on Donald...

TLDR: Manafort Reportedly Didn't Bother To Read Russian Meeting Emails about 2 hours ago

Paul Manafort appears to be distancing himself from the meeting he attended at Trump...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.