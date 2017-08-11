TPM News

Trump’s Navy Secretary On Transgender Troops: ‘Any Patriot’ Should Serve

PIN-IT
Richard Spencer attends a hearing of the Senate Armed Services committee on his nomination to be the Secretary of the Navy, Tuesday, July 11, 2017, on Capitol Hill. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
By Published August 11, 2017 1:13 pm
Views

While visiting Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia on Thursday, Navy Secretary Richard V. Spencer said that despite President Trump’s intended transgender military ban, “any patriot” should be allowed to serve.

“We will process and take direction on a policy that will be developed by the secretary (with) direction from the President — and march out smartly,” Spencer told reporters, according to The Daily Press. “As I said before, on a fundamental basis, any patriot that wants to serve and meets all the requirements should be able to serve in our military.”

Spencer was confirmed a week after Trump’s tweets on his plans to ban transgender people from serving in the military, a move that would reverse an Obama-era policy allowing transgender individuals to serve openly.

Spencer’s comments came as Trump said he is “doing the military a great favor” with the intended ban. Earlier this week, five active-duty service members filed a lawsuit against Trump claiming his directive violates the Equal Protection component of the Due Process Clauses of the Fifth Amendment.

Spencer isn’t the only one at odds with Trump, as the President has come under fire from Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) and the Coast Guard.

A Quinnipiac poll released last week found a majority of American voters believe transgender individuals should be allowed to serve in the U.S. military.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Summer Concepcion
Summer Concepcion is the front page editor of Talking Points Memo based in New York City. Previously, she covered the 2016 presidential election for Fusion and worked as a researcher at The Investigative Fund of The Nation Institute. She's an LA native and former Chicago transplant. Reach her at summer@talkingpointsmemo.com
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Dem Rep: NRA And Dana Loesch ‘Quickly Becoming Domestic Security Threats’ 47 minutes ago

The National Riffle Association's response -- or lack thereof -- regarding the death of ...

Reports: Spike In Rates At Trump DC Hotel Helped Reverse Expected Losses about 1 hours ago

President Donald Trump’s Washington, D.C. hotel had a lower occupancy rate than the industry average...

Report: Congressional Investigators Are Keen To Talk To Trump’s Secretary about 1 hours ago

Rhona Graff, President Donald Trump’s longtime personal secretary, is now on the long list...

Gingrich Slams Trump: 'I Disagree With This Entire Strategy' about 2 hours ago

Newt Gingrich, the former House speaker and a long-time ally of President Donald Trump, defended...

CBO To Study Impact Of Trump's Threat To Cut Off Obamacare Payments about 2 hours ago

Amid ongoing uncertainty about President Trump's will-he-or-won't he dance regarding Obamacare's cost sharing reduction (CSR) payments,...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.