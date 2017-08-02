TPM News

Trump To Boost GOP Bill Limiting Legal Immigration

PIN-IT
President Donald Trump speaks during an event about healthcare in the Blue Room of the White House, Monday, July 24, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon/AP
By Jill Colvin Ken Thomas Published August 2, 2017 11:11 am
Views
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump plans to join with two Republican senators to unveil legislation that would place new limits on legal immigration. It would seek an immigration system based on merit and jobs skills instead of family connections.Trump was appearing with Republican Sens. David Perdue of Georgia and Tom Cotton of Arkansas at the White House on Wednesday to discuss the bill. The president said at an Ohio rally last month that he was working with the conservative senators to “create a new immigration system for America.”

Trump has made cracking down on illegal immigration a hallmark of his administration and has tried to slash federal grants for cities that refuse to comply with federal efforts to detain and deport those living in the country illegally.

His involvement will put him at the center of efforts to make changes to the legal immigration system. Previewing the event, White House officials said the bill would aim to create a skills-based immigration system to make the U.S. more competitive, raise wages and create jobs.

The White House said that only 1 in 15 immigrants comes to the U.S. because of their skills, and the current system fails to place a priority on highly skilled immigrants.

Perdue and Cotton introduced the legislation in February that would change the 1965 law to reduce the number of legal immigrants, limiting the number of people able to obtain green cards to join families already in the United States.

The bill would also aim to slash the number of refugees in half and eliminate a program that provides visas to countries with low rates of immigration.

Trump’s appearance was aimed at bringing attention to the bill, which has been largely ignored in the Senate, with no other lawmaker signing on as a co-sponsor. GOP leaders have showed no inclination to vote on immigration this year.

Some immigrant advocates have criticized the proposal, saying that slashing legal immigration would hurt industries like agriculture and harm the economy.

“Our system is broken, but the response should be to modernize it, not take a sledgehammer to it,” said Jeremy Robbins, executive director of New American Economy, a group of business leaders, mayors and others backed by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg that advocates for comprehensive immigration reform.

__

Associated Press writers Erica Werner and Donna Cassata contributed to this report.

__

Follow Ken Thomas at http://twitter.com/kthomasDC and Jill Colvin at http://twitter.com/@colvinj

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Reports: After Nearly A Week, Trump Signs New Russia Sanctions Bill 25 minutes ago

President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed a bill imposing new sanctions on Russia and...

Dem. Sen. To Sessions: Release Task Force Recommendations On Crime, Pot 31 minutes ago

Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) on Tuesday called on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to make public the...

Mexican Prez Pushes Back On Trump's Claim He Called To Praise Border Policy 49 minutes ago

Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto on Monday pushed back on President Donald Trump's claim that the...

Jeff Sessions Will 'Hold Any Officer Responsible' For Breaking The Law 50 minutes ago

Amid comments about cracking down on violence and drug-linked crimes on Tuesday, Attorney General...

NYT: DOJ To Scrutinize 'Race-Based Discrimination' In College Admissions about 2 hours ago

The Justice Department’s civil rights division has taken a step toward investigating and suing...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.