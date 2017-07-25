TPM News

Trump Welcomes Lebanese Prime Minister Hariri To White House

President Donald Trump meets with Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE Published July 25, 2017 2:51 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has welcomed Lebanon’s prime minister to the White House for talks.

Trump and Prime Minister Saad Hariri are scheduled to answer reporters’ questions during a joint news conference in the Rose Garden after they meet.

The White House said last week that the leaders would discuss terrorism, refugees and the economy, among other issues.

Hariri is likely to ask for U.S. financial aid to cope with the flood of Syrian refugees entering his country due to the civil war there. Syrian refugees make up about 25 percent of Lebanon’s population of about 6 million people.

Other items on the prime minister’s agenda are continued U.S. support for the Lebanese military, and plans by the U.S. to tighten sanctions on the militant group Hezbollah.

