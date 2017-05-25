Trump Vows To ‘Get To The Bottom’ Of Leaks, Asks DOJ To Launch Review

BRUSSELS (AP) — Trump: Administration will “get to the bottom” of leaks problem; orders review and possible prosecution.

The White House issued a statement from President Trump on the issue, according to a pool report.

“The alleged leaks coming out of government agencies are deeply troubling. These leaks have been going on for a long time and my Administration will get to the bottom of this. The leaks of sensitive information pose a grave threat to our national security. “I am asking the Department of Justice and other relevant agencies to launch a complete review of this matter, and if appropriate, the culprit should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. “There is no relationship we cherish more than the Special Relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom.”

