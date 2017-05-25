TPM News

Trump Vows To ‘Get To The Bottom’ Of Leaks, Asks DOJ To Launch Review

President Donald Trump speaks on the phone with Prime Minister of Australia Malcolm Turnbull in the Oval Office of the White House, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon/AP
By Associated Press Published May 25, 2017 10:40 am
BRUSSELS (AP) — Trump: Administration will “get to the bottom” of leaks problem; orders review and possible prosecution.

The White House issued a statement from President Trump on the issue, according to a pool report.

“The alleged leaks coming out of government agencies are deeply troubling. These leaks have been going on for a long time and my Administration will get to the bottom of this. The leaks of sensitive information pose a grave threat to our national security.

“I am asking the Department of Justice and other relevant agencies to launch a complete review of this matter, and if appropriate, the culprit should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

“There is no relationship we cherish more than the Special Relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom.”

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

