TPM News

Trump To Host Re-Election Fundraiser At His Own Hotel In Washington D.C.

PIN-IT
Riccardo Savi/Sipa USA
By Julie Bykowicz Published June 21, 2017 5:11 pm
Views

WASHINGTON (AP) — President. Candidate. Businessman. Three of President Donald Trump’s roles converge next week as he holds his first major re-election fundraiser at his hotel in Washington.

Trump officially kicked off his re-election campaign on Inauguration Day by filing Federal Election Commission paperwork, making it the earliest such effort by a sitting president.

It’s paying off: The campaign raised more than $7 million by the end of March from appeals to small donors and the sale of merchandise such as the ubiquitous red “Make America Great Again” ball caps.

The June 28 fundraiser at the Trump International Hotel in Washington is for larger donors. The Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee will share proceeds.

Trump campaign director Michael Glassner confirmed the site to The Associated Press on Wednesday, calling it a premier and convenient location.

The president can see the hotel, in the historic Old Post Office building on Pennsylvania Avenue, from the White House lawn. It’s the center of the political universe in his Washington, occasionally housing incoming administration officials and serving as a dinner-and-drinks destination for would-be influencers and past and present Trump aides.

Trump himself foreshadowed the choice of location last week in a text message to supporters. Trying to encourage small donors to participate in a drawing to gain admittance, the campaign wrote, in the voice of Trump: “Do not worry about a thing. We will fly you to DC, we will take a picture together, and you will stay at a beautiful hotel. BIG LEAGUE.”

He and his supporters have referred to the Trump International Hotel in Washington as “beautiful.” The Trump Organization completed a $200 million renovation of the government property weeks before Election Day.

With the General Services Administration as his landlord — and the president as the GSA’s ultimate boss — Trump has tried to distance himself from the property’s finances. Government watchdogs have argued that the steps he’s taken fall short of avoiding potential conflicts of interest.

Under a restructuring outlined in letters between the Trump Organization and the GSA, profits from the hotel will go to an account of the corporate entity that holds the lease, Trump Old Post Office LLC. The letter does not address what might happen to any profits from the hotel after Trump leaves office, or whether they will be transferred to Trump at that time.

Trump’s October ribbon-cutting for the hotel’s grand opening doubled as a campaign event. “Under budget and ahead of schedule,” Trump said, calling it a preview of his approach to running the country.

During his inauguration festivities, Trump’s top donors stayed there, and the president has dined there three times — always with relatives and advisers Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

House Oversight Dems To WH: Why Does Kushner Still Have Security Clearance? 49 minutes ago

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee asked White House chief of staff Reince Priebus...

Congressional Black Caucus Turns Down Second Trump Meeting, Citing Behavior 58 minutes ago

The Congressional Black Caucus turned down a follow-up meeting with President Donald Trump Wednesday,...

Editorial Board To Trump: Hold Fewer Rallies And Answer More Questions about 1 hours ago

The editorial board of a major Iowa newspaper urged President Donald Trump, who is...

GOPer: Senate's Secret Process Makes It Look Like They're 'Trying To Hide' about 4 hours ago

Rep. Pete King (R-NY) on Wednesday said Republican senators' closed-door deliberations over the Senate...

EPA To Replace Dozens Of Scientists, Potentially Kneecapping Advisory Board about 4 hours ago

The Environmental Protection Agency gave notice to dozens of scientists that they would not...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.