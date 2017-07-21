TPM News

Trump Org. Asks Feds To Grant Visas For Foreign Workers At Two Florida Clubs

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By Associated Press Published July 21, 2017 9:30 am
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump Organization is asking the federal government to grant dozens of special visas to foreign nationals to work at two of the President Donald Trump’s private clubs in Florida, including his Mar-a-Lago resort.

The company is seeking 35 waiters and waitresses at Mar-a-Lago along with 20 cooks and 15 maids. A listing is also posted for six cooks at the Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter. The jobs pay anywhere from $10.33 to $20.01 per hour. They run from Oct. 1 to May 31.

The requests for H-2B visas filed Thursday have been made public on the Department of Labor’s website.

The filing came days after the administration announced it would offer an extra 15,000 temporary, seasonal work visas this budget year.

